Fight spilled out of Superior, Wis., bar before two shot, one dead

Monday Jan 2

The Superior Police Department said 21-year-old Kyle Androsky was killed when he was shot around 7:40 a.m. Sunday behind the Third Base Bar, 1218 Tower Ave. A second victim, David Androsky, 27, was shot in the chest. He was listed in stable condition Monday at Essentia Health-St.

