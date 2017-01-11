DNR sets public hearing in Ashland fo...

DNR sets public hearing in Ashland for emergency rule on Lake Superior lake trout

A public hearing on an emergency rule to support continued recovery of lake trout populations in Lake Superior will be held by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center in Ashland. The emergency rule reflects recent research findings and provides for different harvest levels in two Lake Superior fisheries zones based on lake trout abundance in those areas, said Terry Margenau, DNR Lake Superior fisheries supervisor.

