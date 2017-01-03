Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on pipeline
There are 1 comment on the Star Tribune story from Saturday Jan 7, titled Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on pipeline. In it, Star Tribune reports that:
The Bad River tribe in northern Wisconsin has called for a major oil pipeline that crosses its land to be shut down and removed by its owner, Enbridge Inc. While protests against new pipelines seem to be growing in the U.S. - witness the outcry over the Dakota Access Pipeline - a decision to extricate an existing pipeline is unusual. And it could prove to be a major headache for Enbridge, one of the largest North American pipeline operators.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Star Tribune.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 Sunday
NAME ONE Pipeline that has NEVER LEAKED !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Superior Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|jumebc
|2
|Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f...
|Aug '16
|storm warning
|1
|Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|PauldenZangpo0521
|531
|Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Trumping On
|2
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Superior Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC