A view of Resolution's proposed tailings site on Community Working Group's agenda Jan. 11

The next meeting of the Town of Superior Community Working Group will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at 6 p.m. in the Superior Chamber of Commerce meeting room. Resolution Copper Company representatives will present a video simulation showing development of the proposed tailings facility and simulated views from various locations.

