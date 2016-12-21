Wisconsin Natural Resources Board approves separate lake trout measures for lakes Superior, Michigan
Two separate measures regarding lake trout harvests in lakes Superior and Michigan gained approval by the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board on Wednesday. The separate measures reflect the difference in lake trout abundance between the two Great Lakes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Wisconsin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Superior Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|jumebc
|2
|Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f...
|Aug '16
|storm warning
|1
|Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|PauldenZangpo0521
|531
|Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Trumping On
|2
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Superior Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC