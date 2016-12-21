The other Twin Port is area's best-ke...

The other Twin Port is area's best-kept secret

Too many visitors to Duluth overlook one of the area's best-kept secrets: Superior, Wis., a short drive across the bridge. This former shipping boomtown was once pitched by Gilded Age local boosters as "the new Chicago."

