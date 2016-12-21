The other Twin Port is area's best-kept secret
Too many visitors to Duluth overlook one of the area's best-kept secrets: Superior, Wis., a short drive across the bridge. This former shipping boomtown was once pitched by Gilded Age local boosters as "the new Chicago."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Superior Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|jumebc
|2
|Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f...
|Aug '16
|storm warning
|1
|Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|PauldenZangpo0521
|531
|Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Trumping On
|2
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Superior Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC