TCA, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund to continue partnership in 2017 with Wall That Heals
The Truckload Carriers Association and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund will continue their partnership in 2017 to bring The Wall That Heals to communities across America. TCA provides the opportunity for its member companies and professional truck drivers to drive the trailer hauling the exhibit, including The Wall replica and its accompanying mobile education center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.
Add your comments below
Superior Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|jumebc
|2
|Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f...
|Aug '16
|storm warning
|1
|Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|PauldenZangpo0521
|531
|Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Trumping On
|2
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Superior Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC