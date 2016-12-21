TCA, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund t...

TCA, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund to continue partnership in 2017 with Wall That Heals

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Trucker

The Truckload Carriers Association and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund will continue their partnership in 2017 to bring The Wall That Heals to communities across America. TCA provides the opportunity for its member companies and professional truck drivers to drive the trailer hauling the exhibit, including The Wall replica and its accompanying mobile education center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Superior Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11) Oct '16 jumebc 2
News Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f... Aug '16 storm warning 1
News Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15) May '16 PauldenZangpo0521 531
News Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Trumping On 2
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Apr '16 private guy 2
News Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16) Apr '16 private guy 2
Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Superior Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Superior Forum Now

Superior Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Superior Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Superior, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,818

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC