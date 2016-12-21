More
Antigo will continue is celebration of an International Christmas Saturday evening. Eira, a talented group of musicians from Big Top Chautauqua and the Duluth area who have performed at Music in the Park with McInnis Kitchen and Blue Canvas Orchestra, will bring its classical and Celtic sounds to Antigo High School's Volm Theater for a 7:30 p.m. performance.
|pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|jumebc
|2
|Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f...
|Aug '16
|storm warning
|1
|Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|PauldenZangpo0521
|531
|Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Trumping On
|2
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|private guy
|2
|Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
