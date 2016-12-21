More

Antigo will continue is celebration of an International Christmas Saturday evening. Eira, a talented group of musicians from Big Top Chautauqua and the Duluth area who have performed at Music in the Park with McInnis Kitchen and Blue Canvas Orchestra, will bring its classical and Celtic sounds to Antigo High School's Volm Theater for a 7:30 p.m. performance.

