Large Winter Storm Hits Friday

Friday Dec 16 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Winter storm watches and warnings are already in effect for all of Wisconsin, with up to 12 inches of snow in the forecast from Friday afternoon through Saturday. The National Weather Service predicts 6-12 inches for the Fox Valley, central, and northeast Wisconsin - 7-11 inches in southern areas - 6-10 inches near the state's western border - and 4-8 inches in the far north and northwest where Bayfield and other locations along Lake Superior could get 1-2 inches of lake effect snow Thursday.

