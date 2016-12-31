July storm top story of 2016
Few people, if any, can remember a storm quite like the one that hit the Gogebic Range on July 11. Residents of Gogebic and Iron counties awoke the morning of Tuesday, July 12, to countless toppled trees, damage to homes and cars, flooding, numerous road washouts cutting off access to residents near Lake Superior, a destroyed Saxon Harbor and a respected member of the community dead. The thunderstorm hit the area as early as 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11, dropping up to 14 inches of rain in some parts of the area.
