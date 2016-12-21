FeraDyne Signs Sponsorship Deal with ...

FeraDyne Signs Sponsorship Deal with "Leupold's Pigman: The Series"

SUPERIOR, Wis. - - FeraDyne Outdoors, LLC, announced today that it has signed a sponsorship deal with Sportsman Channel's award-winning show "Leupold's Pigman: The Series" for its Muzzy, Nockturnal, BLOCK and TRU-FIRE brands.

