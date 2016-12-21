Elderly couple freeze to death after 'losing their keys' and...

Pictured for the last time: Debbie Reynolds driving to her son's house to plan her daughter's funeral, before having a stroke and dying hours later Kellyanne Conway 'is being SNUBBED by Washington DC's top private schools and struggling to find places for her four kids because of anti-Trump bias' Are these the harshest break-ups EVER? Exes reveal the ways they ended relationships - from changing their number to a note on Valentine's Day Restaurant workers reveal what you should NEVER order from a menu - including certain seafood and the special of the day Trump plans to write his inaugural speech HIMSELF, it emerges following meeting with historians who briefed the President-elect on how his predecessors entered office Dream home or monster mansion? Couple are ordered to DEMOLISH purpose-built four bedroom property after year-long spat with neighbors who say it's an eyesore Spurned ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.