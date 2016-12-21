Duluth and Superior YMCA's Announce Membership Partnership

Memberships at both the Duluth Area Family YMCA and the Superior Douglas County Family YMCA will be honored at all locations of both Y's beginning January 1. Since the inception of each YMCA in the 1880s, they have operated with the individual needs of their respective community. However, officials now say after the rebranding of the Y from a national standpoint five years ago, the two organizations starting looking at their similarities instead of their differences.

