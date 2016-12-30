Buoyed by DAPL Fight, Canadian Chiefs...

Buoyed by DAPL Fight, Canadian Chiefs Launch Legal Battle Against Enbridge Pipeline

32 min ago Read more: Common Dreams

"Just as Indigenous Peoples are showing unwavering strength down at Standing Rock, our peoples are not afraid and are ready to do what needs to be done to stop the pipelines and protect our water and our next generations," Grand Chief Derek Nepinak, pictured here, said after the Enbridge Line 3 expansion was announced. Buoyed by the success of Indigenous resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline , a coalition of Canadian First Nation chiefs have launched legal action against the Trudeau government for its recent approval of the Enbridge Line 3 expansion.

