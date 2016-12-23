78-year-old woman, 83-year-old man found dead in Superior
Authorities are investigating after a 78-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man were found dead outside their home in Superior. Authorities say that after a preliminary investigation, they do not believe there was foul play.
