MN: As Longtime Managers Near Retirement, DTA Plans Ahead for New Era

Already faced with state mandates to increase access to underserved people and places by the middle of the next decade, the DTA is gearing up for a new era at a time when its top two administrators are stepping down. By late next spring, the DTA will have said goodbye to Dennis Jensen and Jim Heilig -- general manager and director of planning and administration, respectively.

