Liberals delay announcing fate of Lin...

Liberals delay announcing fate of Line 3, Northern Gateway

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Nov 25 Read more: 680News

The federal environment minister touted oil and gas as "essential bridges" to a low-carbon economy Friday even as the government delayed announcing the fate of two pipeline projects. Catherine McKenna, who was speaking at an event hosted by the Toronto Board Region of Trade, said the government wasn't ready to make an announcement about Enbridge's proposed Line 3 pipeline replacement and the Northern Gateway pipeline, saying only that a decision would be made public "shortly."

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Superior Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pledge of allegiance in WI school (Dec '11) Oct '16 jumebc 2
News Governor Walker requests federal disaster aid f... Aug '16 storm warning 1
News Wisconsin: Superior mayor says Obama a Muslim w... (Dec '15) May '16 PauldenZangpo0521 531
News Voters stand by Trump as champion of political ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Trumping On 2
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Mar '16) Apr '16 private guy 2
News Both front-runners are playing defense in Tuesd... (Apr '16) Apr '16 private guy 2
Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Superior Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Superior Forum Now

Superior Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Superior Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Superior, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,833

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC