Liberals delay announcing fate of Line 3, Northern Gateway
The federal environment minister touted oil and gas as "essential bridges" to a low-carbon economy Friday even as the government delayed announcing the fate of two pipeline projects. Catherine McKenna, who was speaking at an event hosted by the Toronto Board Region of Trade, said the government wasn't ready to make an announcement about Enbridge's proposed Line 3 pipeline replacement and the Northern Gateway pipeline, saying only that a decision would be made public "shortly."
