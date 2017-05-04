Washington grape grower leads national coalition

A Yakima Valley vineyard owner was re-elected recently as chairman of the Winegrape Growers of America at the group's annual conference. Todd Newhouse, whose family owns Upland Vineyards on Snipes Mountain near Sunnyside, was chosen to lead the national growers coalition at their 2017 National Grape and Wine Policy Conference held April 25-27 in Washington, D.C. Newhouse is immediate past chairman for the Washington Winegrowers Association and a third-generation grape grower in the Yakima Valley.

