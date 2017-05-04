New primary care medical clinic openi...

New primary care medical clinic opening in Prosser

PMH Medical Center is opening a new primary care clinic in two weeks, taking over the space that was previously run by Tri-Cities-based Kadlec Regional Medical Center. PMH Family Medicine Prosser will be the hospital's first primary care clinic in its hometown.

