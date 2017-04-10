West Richland is tops for families, data firm says
WalletHub, a financial services website that produces reports ranking states and communities, is calling West Richland the best city for families in the state of Washington based on its affordability. West Richland, population 13,746, bested 110 other communities in the ratings released this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Sunnyside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|6
|Student Wins Scholarship With Greeting Card Design (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|sharonreyna
|4
|Need you from Toppenish..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|Chat (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|3
|Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Romy
|32
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Adam leyva
|330
Find what you want!
Search Sunnyside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC