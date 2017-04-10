Sunnyside location for Newhouse town hall announced
The Thursday town hall meeting previously announced by Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., will be held at the Sunnyside High School auditorium, 1801 E. Edison Ave., Sunnyside. Newhouse planned three meetings over the current congressional break, spreading them geographically across his district in Okanogan County, Moses Lake and the Lower Yakima Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Sunnyside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|6
|Student Wins Scholarship With Greeting Card Design (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|sharonreyna
|4
|Need you from Toppenish..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|Chat (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|3
|Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Romy
|32
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Adam leyva
|330
Find what you want!
Search Sunnyside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC