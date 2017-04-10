Sunnyside location for Newhouse town ...

Sunnyside location for Newhouse town hall announced

The Thursday town hall meeting previously announced by Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., will be held at the Sunnyside High School auditorium, 1801 E. Edison Ave., Sunnyside. Newhouse planned three meetings over the current congressional break, spreading them geographically across his district in Okanogan County, Moses Lake and the Lower Yakima Valley.

Sunnyside, WA

