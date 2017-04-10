Newhouse talks immigration reform, dairies in Sunnyside
Almost 150 people turned out Thursday evening to hear from U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse on issues ranging from immigration to dairy regulations to President Trump's taxes. It was the second of three semi-public events Newhouse scheduled to hear constituents' opinions for the first time since Trump took office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Sunnyside Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|6
|Student Wins Scholarship With Greeting Card Design (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|sharonreyna
|4
|Need you from Toppenish..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|Chat (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|3
|Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Romy
|32
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07)
|Jul '16
|Adam leyva
|330
Find what you want!
Search Sunnyside Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC