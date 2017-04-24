Fresno Unified superintendent, teache...

Fresno Unified superintendent, teachers a rock the balda for cancer research

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

They gave Bob Nelson a hat to help him get used to his new bald head on Thursday, but he didn't wear it. Nelson, Fresno Unified's interim superintendent, had his head shaved at Sunnyside High School, alongside several students and teachers as part of a fundraiser for the St. Baldricks' Foundation , which raises money for childhood cancer research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sunnyside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 south side locos13 6
News Student Wins Scholarship With Greeting Card Design (Mar '08) Jan '17 sharonreyna 4
Need you from Toppenish.. (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mntnman 1
Chat (Dec '12) Oct '16 Mntnman 3
Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08) Oct '16 Romy 32
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
News Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07) Jul '16 Adam leyva 330
See all Sunnyside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sunnyside Forum Now

Sunnyside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sunnyside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sunnyside, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,608,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC