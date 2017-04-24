Fresno Unified superintendent, teachers a rock the balda for cancer research
They gave Bob Nelson a hat to help him get used to his new bald head on Thursday, but he didn't wear it. Nelson, Fresno Unified's interim superintendent, had his head shaved at Sunnyside High School, alongside several students and teachers as part of a fundraiser for the St. Baldricks' Foundation , which raises money for childhood cancer research.
