Toddler dies after being hit by vehic...

Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle in Sunnyside Wal-Mart parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Columbian

Police released more detail Sunday morning about the 19-month-old toddler who died after being run over in a Wal-Mart parking lot Saturday afternoon. Isabella Orozco was leaving the Sunnyside store with her mother just after 3 p.m. Saturday when she ran from her mother, into the path of an oncoming pickup driven by a 68-year-old Prosser man, a Sunnyside Police report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sunnyside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08) Feb 20 south side locos13 6
News Student Wins Scholarship With Greeting Card Design (Mar '08) Jan '17 sharonreyna 4
Need you from Toppenish.. Oct '16 Mntnman 1
Chat (Dec '12) Oct '16 Mntnman 3
Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08) Oct '16 Romy 32
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
News Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07) Jul '16 Adam leyva 330
See all Sunnyside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sunnyside Forum Now

Sunnyside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sunnyside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sunnyside, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,993 • Total comments across all topics: 279,704,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC