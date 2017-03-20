Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle in Sunnyside Wal-Mart parking lot

Police released more detail Sunday morning about the 19-month-old toddler who died after being run over in a Wal-Mart parking lot Saturday afternoon. Isabella Orozco was leaving the Sunnyside store with her mother just after 3 p.m. Saturday when she ran from her mother, into the path of an oncoming pickup driven by a 68-year-old Prosser man, a Sunnyside Police report said.

