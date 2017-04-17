Sunnyside officer booked into jail on...

Sunnyside officer booked into jail on domestic violence charge

Monday Mar 20 Read more: KVEW-TV Kennewick

Officer Anthony Russell is accused of pinning down a female victim during an argument, leaving her with bruises and rug burn. She said Russell threatened her with his AR-15 rifle, although he did not point it at her.

