Little girl dies after being run over in Walmart parking lot

A child, approximately 18 months old, was run over in the Walmart parking lot on E Lincoln Ave in Sunnyside. On March 18 around 3:10 p.m. the child was leaving the grocery store with her mother.

Sunnyside, WA

