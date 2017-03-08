Klippert, Haler get an earful at Richland town hall
About 200 Tri-Citians took advantage of a town hall session Saturday to query Rep. Larry Haler, R-Richland, and Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, about their views on a wide range of topics. For two hours, they fielded questions on climate change, the Affordable Care Act, reproductive rights, transgender bathroom access, education policy, taxation, fathers' rights and religious freedom.
