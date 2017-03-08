Klippert, Haler get an earful at Rich...

Klippert, Haler get an earful at Richland town hall

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

About 200 Tri-Citians took advantage of a town hall session Saturday to query Rep. Larry Haler, R-Richland, and Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, about their views on a wide range of topics. For two hours, they fielded questions on climate change, the Affordable Care Act, reproductive rights, transgender bathroom access, education policy, taxation, fathers' rights and religious freedom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sunnyside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08) Feb 20 south side locos13 6
News Student Wins Scholarship With Greeting Card Design (Mar '08) Jan '17 sharonreyna 4
Need you from Toppenish.. Oct '16 Mntnman 1
Chat (Dec '12) Oct '16 Mntnman 3
Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08) Oct '16 Romy 32
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
News Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07) Jul '16 Adam leyva 330
See all Sunnyside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sunnyside Forum Now

Sunnyside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sunnyside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Sunnyside, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,027 • Total comments across all topics: 279,513,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC