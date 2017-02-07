Lawmaker wants to eliminate Daylight Saving Time in Wash. -- Again
Republican State Senator Jim Honeyford in Yakima County has introduced SB 5329, which would eliminate Daylight Savings Time. It's almost as routine as setting your clock ahead in spring and back in the fall - the move to eliminate Daylight Saving Time by lawmakers.
