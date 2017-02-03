Blowing snow causes closure of Highways 221, 241
A 12-mile section of Highway 221 and 13 miles of Highway 241 have been closed because of blowing snow. The Washington state Department of Transportation announced the closure of 241, north of Sunnyside, at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
