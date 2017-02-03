Advocates Discuss State of Washington...

Advocates Discuss State of Washington State's Foster Care System with Lawmakers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

The Early Learning & Human Services Committee asked panelists what changes they thought would be helpful to the state's child welfare system. Advocates for foster children shared concerns with lawmakers in Olympia Friday, with hopes for new policy around child welfare systems in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sunnyside Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08) Jan 12 Jesus 5
News Student Wins Scholarship With Greeting Card Design (Mar '08) Jan 9 sharonreyna 4
Need you from Toppenish.. Oct '16 Mntnman 1
Chat (Dec '12) Oct '16 Mntnman 3
Wendy Gatlin Toppenish (Jun '08) Oct '16 Romy 32
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
News Gang fight leads to shooting of Grandview teen (Nov '07) Jul '16 Adam leyva 330
See all Sunnyside Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sunnyside Forum Now

Sunnyside Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sunnyside Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Sunnyside, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,608 • Total comments across all topics: 278,572,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC