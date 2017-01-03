Great Northwest Wine: Wit Cellars in Prosser showcases camaraderie, talent
Wit Cellars in Prosser went from zero to 1,300 cases in less than 12 months, but the wines by Flint Nelson, Carolina "Cat" Warwick and Gina Adams-Royer reflect decades of worth of talent. They all worked together at Kestrel Vintners, and in May, they opened their tasting room in Prosser near Alexandria Nicole Cellars, Hogue Cellars and Mercer Estates.
