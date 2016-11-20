Sunnyside woman dies in head on collision near Granger

A Sunnyside woman died Nov. 19 when her vehicle veered into the path of an oncoming semi and trailer on Highway 223 near Granger. Michelle R. Taylor, 54, was driving a 2009 Subaru Legacy in the northbound lane when she crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2016 Volvo semi and trailer driven by Anacleto Morales-Lopez, 27, of Merced, Calif.

