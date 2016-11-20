Authorities: 1 dead in Yakima shooting

Authorities: 1 dead in Yakima shooting

Nov 20, 2016

Law enforcement officials in southern Washington say one man is dead after a shooting in Yakima County. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office released few details on Saturday, but said in a prepared statement that the office was called just after 2 a.m. Saturday by a man who said his friend had been shot.

Sunnyside, WA

