Gillette histories

City Marshal Bob Russell and Deputy Sheriff Ollie Sherard returned Sunday from Spearfish, South Dakota, to which place they trailed the two young men who stole the marshal's car, after abandoning it in Carlyle. At Carlyle the two young auto thieves met with trouble when the rear axle of the Ford gave way.
