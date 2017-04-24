Courts
NATHANIEL V. FARNSWORTH, 39, was given a suspended two- to three-year prison sentence for taking drugs into jail. Perry also fined him $3,445, placed him on three years of supervised probation and ordered him to complete Adult Treatment Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sundance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Bear Lodge Motel (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|deep water
|1
|Butch Cassidy, My Uncle: Book Signing at Wind R... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Butch Jones YBI
|3
|Jobs (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Resist The Tyranny
|1
|looking for feed back on my new website (Jun '12)
|Jun '12
|The Robinson Brot...
|1
|My 8 min short film that didnt make it into any... (Jun '12)
|Jun '12
|The Robinson Brot...
|1
|Where to see Long Island tribute bands (Jan '09)
|Feb '12
|Annie Miles
|74
|Statement of William C. Snowden III (Nov '10)
|Sep '11
|capecodgrl4life
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sundance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC