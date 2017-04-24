California man faces federal charges ...

California man faces federal charges after Wyoming pot bust

Friday Apr 21 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

A northern California man faces a federal drug charge after officers found more than 340 pounds of marijuana in a rental truck in northeastern Wyoming. Court records say the possession with intent to distribute charge was filed against 57-year-old Cher Yang of Macdoel, California, last week.

