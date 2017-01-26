Bloomberg Backed Trump Documentary, "...

Bloomberg Backed Trump Documentary, "Trumper" Gets Scathing Review at Sundance

Next Story Prev Story
Jan 26, 2017 Read more: RedState

Ouch. I learned two things this morning, there is a documentary on the candidacy of Donald Trump, and John DeFore at The Hollywood Reporter did not like it. The documentary was apparently cut together with scenes from the Showtime hit, The Circus , a political reality show hosted by Bloomberg journalists, Mark Halperin and John Heilemann and Marc McKinnon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sundance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Bear Lodge Motel (Sep '14) Sep '14 deep water 1
News Butch Cassidy, My Uncle: Book Signing at Wind R... (Sep '13) Sep '13 Butch Jones YBI 3
Jobs (Apr '13) Apr '13 Resist The Tyranny 1
looking for feed back on my new website (Jun '12) Jun '12 The Robinson Brot... 1
My 8 min short film that didnt make it into any... (Jun '12) Jun '12 The Robinson Brot... 1
News Where to see Long Island tribute bands (Jan '09) Feb '12 Annie Miles 74
News Statement of William C. Snowden III (Nov '10) Sep '11 capecodgrl4life 3
See all Sundance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sundance Forum Now

Sundance Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sundance Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sundance, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,946 • Total comments across all topics: 279,381,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC