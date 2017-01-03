Wyoming Association of Municipalities has named Rick Kaysen as Interim Executive Director
At their December 21st board meeting, the Board of Directors of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities named Rick Kaysen as Interim Executive Director starting on January 4, 2017, as they also accepted the resignation of current Director Shelley Simonton. Mr. Kaysen, an active Board member of WAM, is currently completing his term as Mayor of Cheyenne.
