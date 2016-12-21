Despite 6 inches of snow in November,...

Despite 6 inches of snow in November, drought continues in area

Friday Dec 2 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

That's the analysis of the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, in an update issued Thursday by Melissa Smith, a hydrologist for the agency. "Some of these areas have experienced these conditions since May," Smith wrote.

