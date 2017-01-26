Courts
RICHARD D. YERDON, 26, was given a deferred sentence Nov. 22 for conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, meaning that if he successfully completes five years of supervised probation, the charge will be dismissed. District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke ordered him to pay $745 in fees and to complete intensive outpatient substance abuse treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Sundance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Debate simmers over name of Devils Tower monume...
|Oct '16
|southern at heart
|43
|Review: Bear Lodge Motel (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|deep water
|1
|Butch Cassidy, My Uncle: Book Signing at Wind R... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Butch Jones YBI
|3
|Jobs (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Resist The Tyranny
|1
|looking for feed back on my new website (Jun '12)
|Jun '12
|The Robinson Brot...
|1
|My 8 min short film that didnt make it into any... (Jun '12)
|Jun '12
|The Robinson Brot...
|1
|Where to see Long Island tribute bands (Jan '09)
|Feb '12
|Annie Miles
|74
Find what you want!
Search Sundance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC