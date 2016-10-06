Walk planned to help halt domestic violence
The Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation will be involved in several programs throughout the area throughout October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Those activities include the National Silent Witness Initiative Walk at Devils Tower starting at 3 p.m. Friday.
