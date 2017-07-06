Police Ask for Public Assistance Locating Wanted Person in Northumberland County
Police in one Northumberland County community are reaching out to the public for assistance in locating a person wanted for multiple felonies. Police tells Newswatch 16 that Shaquan Unique Person, 21, of Sunbury currently has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, pertaining to drug delivery.
