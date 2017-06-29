Search for woman missing since 1989 uncovers items: 'There is going to be something there'
Sunbury Police Chief Timothy S. Miller, left, speaks with a Milton officer outside the duplex in the 700 block of North Front Street of that borough where investigators are searching for the body of Barbara E. Miller who was last seen in 1989. Sunbury Police Chief Timothy S. Miller, left, speaks with a Milton officer outside the duplex in the 700 block of North Front Street of that borough where investigators are searching for the body of Barbara E. Miller who was last seen in 1989.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Sunbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Natasha
|3
|Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Kjstanley75
|34
|Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Lost my ass
|17
|Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|AntemuraleChristi...
|1
|Denise Zechman (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sunbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC