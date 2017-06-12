Reporter, Chief Put Spotlight on Cold...

Reporter, Chief Put Spotlight on Cold Case

Monday Jun 12

A cold case investigation in Northumberland County is wide open again, and authorities are back at the scene for a second week. A newspaper reporter who works in Sunbury started writing about the Barbara Miller case eight years ago and has been writing about it frequently for about three years.

