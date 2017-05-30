Police cell phone containing sexual e...

Police cell phone containing sexual explicit image leads to charges against officer

A suspended veteran Sunbury officer has been accused of letting her son have a police cell phone that contained a sexually explicit image that was viewed by students at a Northumberland County high school. Officer Jamie L. Quinn, 44, of Kulpmont, surrendered Friday with her lawyer to face state police charges of failure to report child abuse, theft of services, tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension.

