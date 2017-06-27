Lawn mowing prompts Union County woma...

Lawn mowing prompts Union County woman to fire gun into air

Eric Scicchitano, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa. MIFFLINBURG - A 76-year-old Union County woman upset at the sounds of her neighbors mowing grass is accused of responding by firing 11 gunshots into the air.

