Annual Charity Walk Aims to Help Teacher Fighting ALS in Sunbury
Folks decided to dust off their walking shoes to help a teacher and coach battling Lou Gehrig's disease in Northumberland County. The event is hosted for teacher and coach Macy Minnier, who was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease.
