Sunbury Police Investigating Rash Of ...

Sunbury Police Investigating Rash Of More Than Two Dozen Vehicle Break-ins

Thursday May 11 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Police in Sunbury are warning residents about a recent rash of car break-ins, with more than two dozen vehicles targeted since Sunday night. Investigators say more than 25 break-ins were reported to police, all taking place in the city`s Hill Neighborhood.

