Lackawanna College Announces New Campus in Sunbury
A vacant building located in the Sunbury Plaza on North 4th Street will be home to the Sunbury branch of Lackawanna College. "It's realistic that we have an accredited college that wants to come to Sunbury and it's perfect," said the mayor.
