Judge affirms school principal's resignation, calls it 'cautionary tale of DUI'

A federal judge has ruled a school principal in the Shikellamy School District voluntarily resigned after she was charged with drunken driving and it was not a constructive discharge as she claimed. "The story of Holly Judge's professional career undoubtedly serves as a cautionary tale concerning the consequences of driving under the influence," U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann wrote in a memorandum issued Monday.

